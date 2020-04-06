Play

Trevino (finger) is two weeks away from being full-go in his baseball activities, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

He was set to open the year on the injured list with a hairline fracture on his right index finger, but the delayed start to the season means he will have time to make a full recovery without missing games. He is competing for the second catcher spot behind Robinson Chirinos.

More News
Our Latest Stories