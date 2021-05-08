site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Jose Trevino: Not in lineup Saturday
Trevino isn't starting Saturday against the Mariners.
Trevino will retreat to the bench for the second time in the last three games. Jonah Heim will start at catcher and bat ninth.
