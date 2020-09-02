site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Jose Trevino: Not in lineup Wednesday
Trevino isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Astros.
Trevino took two walks Tuesday, but he's gone 0-for-9 in his past three games and will take a seat for the second time in the past four games. Jeff Mathis will start behind the dish.
