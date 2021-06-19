site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Jose Trevino: Not in Saturday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Trevino isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Twins.
Trevino will retreat to the bench once again as he continues to alternate starts behind the dish. Jonah Heim will start at catcher and bat eighth.
