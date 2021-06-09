site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Jose Trevino: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Trevino isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Giants.
Trevino has gone 0-for-8 with two strikeouts in his last three appearances, and he'll take a seat for the second time in the last three games. Jonah Heim will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
