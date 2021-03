Trevino will not be part of platoon with the switch-hitting Jonah Heim, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Texas manager Chris Woodward confirmed that the right-handed hitting Trevino will get regular starts against righty starters instead of having Heim play on those days. Trevino is slashing .188/.235/.344 with 10 strikeouts over 32 at-bats this spring.