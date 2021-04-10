site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Jose Trevino: Not starting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Trevino isn't starting Saturday's game against the Padres.
Trevino has gone 7-for-20 with two runs and five strikeouts to begin the season. However, Jonah Heim will start behind the plate Saturday, batting seventh.
