Rangers' Jose Trevino: Not starting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Trevino isn't starting Saturday's game against Baltimore.
Trevino went 2-for-9 with a run and two strikeouts while starting the last two contests. Jonah Heim will take over behind the plate Saturday, batting ninth.
