Rangers' Jose Trevino: Not starting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Trevino is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.
Trevino will take a day off as Jonah Heim fills in behind the dish. It appears to be just a regular day off for the 28-year-old, who's gone 6-for-21 in his last nine games.
