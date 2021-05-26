site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-jose-trevino-not-starting-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Jose Trevino: Not starting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Trevino isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Angels.
Trevino will be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Jonah Heim will take over behind the plate and bat ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read