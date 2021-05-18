site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Jose Trevino: On bench Tuesday
Trevino is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees.
Trevino receives the day off after going 1-for-3 with an RBI Monday against the Yankees. Jonah Heim gets the start at catcher and will bat ninth.
