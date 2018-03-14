Play

Trevino was optioned to Double-A Frisco, Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Optioning Trevino, along with designating Brett Nicholas for assignment, gives Juan Centeno a significant edge in the battle to win the backup catching job. Trevino is a defensive specialist who has won a Gold Glove as the top defensive catcher in the minor leagues the past two seasons.

