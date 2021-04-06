site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Jose Trevino: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Trevino is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Blue Jays.
He has at least one hit in all three games he has played in, sporting a .385 average with four strikeouts in the early going. Jonah Heim will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
