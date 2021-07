Trevino was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right forearm contusion Thursday, retroactive to June 29.

Trevino was held out of the lineup for a fourth consecutive game Thursday after he suffered his forearm injury Tuesday, and he'll have additional time to recover while on the injured list. John Hicks is starting at catcher Thursday, but Jonah Heim could serve as the primary backstop in Trevino's absence. David Dahl (ribs) was reinstated from the 10-day IL in a corresponding move.