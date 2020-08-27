Trevino started at catcher and batted third, going 1-for-4 in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Athletics.

Trevino, who started the season batting in the lower third of the order, was moved up the three-hole, a spot where the Rangers need production. The team's No. 3 hitters went into Wednesday's game slashing .137/.183/.205 for a .388 OPS. He posted an .893 OPS in eight games while batting eighth or ninth, so Trevino became the sixth No. 3 hitter tried this season. Joey Gallo would appear to solve the issue for the Rangers, but manager Chris Woodward told T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com that he doesn't feel comfortable there. "I'm hoping that we eventually get to that point, where he feels really, really comfortable about being in that spot," Woodward said. "Maybe it isn't the best spot for him. There is a comfort factor, obviously, when you're a major league hitter."