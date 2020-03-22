Rangers' Jose Trevino: Re-exam on hold
Trevino (finger) was given rehabilitation instructions as the Rangers disbanded camp, but a scheduled follow-up is on hold, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Both Trevino and Jeff Mathis (hamstring) are rehabbing injuries suffered during Cactus League action, so their depth-chart status is unclear during the delay necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic. In terms of roster management, Trevino has minor-league options left, so the Rangers may go with the veteran Mathis as the backup to Robinson Chirinos once the regular season begins.
