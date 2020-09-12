site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Jose Trevino: Remains out for nightcap
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Trevino (wrist) is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the A's.
Trevinohasn't seen the field since exiting Wednesday's contest against the Angels with a sprained left wrist. Sam Huff starts behind the plate in the nightcap for the Rangers.
