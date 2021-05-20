site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Jose Trevino: Retreats to bench
Trevino isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees.
Trevino went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in Wednesday's loss to the Yankees and will take a seat for the second time in the last three games. Jonah Heim will start behind the dish and bat ninth.
