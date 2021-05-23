site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Jose Trevino: Retreats to bench
RotoWire Staff
Trevino is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.
Trevino will get a breather for Sunday's matinee game after he caught both of the Rangers' last two games. Jonah Heim will form a battery with starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz in the series finale.
