Trevino is out of the sling on his left shoulder following surgery, and he's planning to resume baseball activities in December, Jeff Wilson of the Star-Telegram reports.

The 25-year-old mustered a .234/.284/.332 line in 201 plate appearances with Double-A Frisco in 2018. Trevino will probably get a decent look with the big club in spring training but likely needs at least another season to even sniff consideration for a significant major-league role.