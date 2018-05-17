Trevino (quadriceps) has gone 8-for-17 with a pair of home runs and triple since being reinstated from the 7-day disabled list at Double-A Frisco on May 11.

Trevino was sidelined for just under two weeks with the right quad strain. The 25-year-old possesses a spot on Texas' 40-man roster, but it's unlikely he'll be promoted to the majors before September unless one of the top two catchers in the organization (Robinson Chirinos and Carlos Perez) misses time.

