Trevino went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Rockies.

Trevino was called up Friday after the Rangers placed Robinson Chirinos (ankle) on the 10-day injured list. He is expected to serve as the backup to the 37-year-old Jeff Mathis while Chirinos is sidelined. If the injury lingers, then Mathis' age could become a factor in the playing time split behind the plate.