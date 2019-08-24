Trevino is out of the lineup Saturday against the White Sox.

Jeff Mathis will start and hit ninth against right-hander Ivan Nova. Trevino has consistently split time with Mathis behind the plate since being called up July 31. The 26-year-old catcher is 4-for-16 with four runs scored in his last five starts and is slashing just .154/.185/.192 in 28 plate appearances against righties.