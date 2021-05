Trevino is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Texas' catching situation has turned into a timeshare of late, as Trevino and Jonah Heim have alternate turns behind the dish over the past six games. Trevino has been the better performer offensively this season and looks like the better fantasy option of the two at this time, but the lack of a heavy workload will limit his overall upside.