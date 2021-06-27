site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Jose Trevino: Sitting Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Trevino is not starting Sunday's game against Kansas City,
Trevino will get a breather for the second time in three games. Jonah Heim will work behind the plate and bat eighth.
