Rangers' Jose Trevino: Starts back to back
Trevino went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Mariners.
Trevino started back-to-back games Friday and Saturday for just the second time during his major league career, and he produced four hits, three doubles, two RBI and two runs scored over the two games. He could work with greater frequency over the final month of the season, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports. "I think it's important to see it, to see what we've got," Texas manager Chris Woodward said. "Everything we know about him is from a catching standpoint. But he's been working hard on his offense and it was good to see him get results. Offensively, he's showing some pretty good signs. And he's an asset on defense." Trevino, who was hitting .190 prior to his four-hit outburst this weekend, is a career .259 hitter in the minors and dropped to .236 at the Double- and Triple-A levels. The Rangers are in position to evaluate younger talent like Trevino for a spot on the 2020 roster.
