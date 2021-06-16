site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Jose Trevino: Takes seat Wednesday
Trevino isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Astros.
Trevino returned to the lineup Tuesday after battling a sore hip, but he'll retreat to the bench after he went 0-for-4 in the loss to Houston. Jonah Heim will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
