Triple-A Nashville placed Trevino on its 7-day injured list over the weekend with a strained quadriceps, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The severity of Trevino's quad injury isn't fully known, but he'll be idle for at least the next week while he recovers. Trevino is hitting .240 with one home run and 13 RBI over 107 plate appearances at Nashville this season.