Urena (lower leg) said that he's been cleared to start Friday against the Marlins, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

Urena departed his most recent start last Friday versus the Twins after being struck in the left foot/ankle area by a comebacker. He checked out fine, though, and isn't expected to have any limitations Friday against one of his former clubs. Urena has been surprisingly solid since sliding into the Texas rotation, holding a 2.78 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB over 22.2 innings covering four starts. That said, with Nathan Eovaldi returning from the injured list Tuesday and with Jon Gray (groin) potentially set to be activated next week, Urena wouldn't appear to be guaranteed any starts beyond Friday.