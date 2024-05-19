Urena allowed a run on four hits and a walk while striking out three over six innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Saturday.

Urena has allowed five runs (four earned) over 17.2 innings across his three starts, though he has just one win to show for it in that span. The lone run on his ledger Saturday came from a Taylor Ward solo home run. Urena now has a 3.29 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 24:13 K:BB over 38.1 innings across 13 appearances (three starts) this season. Dane Dunning (shoulder) and Nathan Eovaldi (groin) both resumed mound work this week as part of their injury rehab, so Urena seems likely to get another start, tentatively projected to be a tough road outing in Philadelphia.