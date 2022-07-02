Smith batted ninth and went 1-for-3 in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Mets.
Smith made his third straight start at third base. Unlike the previous two, when he batted leadoff against righties, Smith was dropped to ninth against a lefty. That Charlie Culberson didn't get the start, as was the case the last time Texas faced a southpaw, is a signal the Rangers are going to get Smith into the lineup against pitchers of either side. Since coming off the injured list June 21, Smith his 4-for-22 with five walks and three runs.