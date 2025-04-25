Jung went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Athletics.

Jung snapped a 10-game homer drought with a fourth-inning shot off Athletics right-hander J.T. Ginn. While Jung posted four multi-hit efforts in his first six outings of the year, he's cooled off considerably since then. The third baseman is hitting just .128 (5-for-39) with two doubles and two runs scored across his last 10 contests, but Jung should still see plenty of RBI opportunities as long as he's functioning from the heart of Texas' lineup.