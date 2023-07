Jung went 1-for-3 with a walk and solo home run in Friday's 5-3 loss to Houston.

Jung hit the first of back-to-back homers in the fourth inning, the third baseman's 17th blast of the season. He's hit safely and driven in runs in four straight games, going 5-for-14 with two home runs, five RBI and four walks. Earlier this week, Jung was named an All-Star Game starter, the first Rangers rookie to start in the midsummer classic.