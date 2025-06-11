Jung went 2-for-5 with a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 16-4 victory over the Twins.

It was a much-needed rebound game by Jung, who had just two hits in his prior 27 at-bats before Tuesday. The four RBI matched a season high, and the third baseman is now slashing .259/.305/.406 with seven homers, eight doubles, 27 RBI and four stolen bases over 226 plate appearances. Jung's four steals through 58 games have already tied his career high in this category.