Jung went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Guardians

Jung, who was 1-for-his-last-12 in the series, delivered the go-ahead runs with a two-run single in the bottom of the eighth inning. His was the third consecutive run-producing hit during Texas' four-run eighth, as the team went 4-for-6 with runners in scoring position. The All Star third baseman is up to 58 RBI for the season, which leads all rookies.