Rangers' Josh Jung: Eighth overall pick by Texas
The Rangers have selected Jung with the eighth overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.
In many ways, Jung is similar to Indians prospect Nolan Jones. He excels at hitting the ball to the opposite field, is a below-average runner and questionable third baseman (although he played some shortstop for Texas Tech this season). Jung has the size (6-foot-2, 215 pounds) and strength to hit for plus power, but his current approach would probably only yield 20-25-homer pop. He has a long track record of being a high-end performer, earning first-team Freshman All-American honors and slashing .392/.491/.639 as a sophomore. His batting average has fallen off slightly as a junior (.332), but he is still getting on base at a .471 clip, thanks to a 37:49 K:BB in 54 games. If he were to unlock another level of power, he could be a top-10 fantasy third baseman, but should still be quite serviceable as is.
