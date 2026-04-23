Jung went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the Pirates.

Jung gave Texas an early lead with a two-run homer in the second inning, his third of the season. The homer also extended an RBI streak to six contests, during which the third baseman is 11-for-24 (.458) with eight extra-base hits and eight RBI. He's turned around a slow start to the season but maintaining that level of production over longer stretches has been elusive for Jung the last two years.