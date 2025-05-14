Jung went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Colorado.

Jung got Texas on the board in the first inning with a two-run home run off Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland, later tacking on an insurance run with another homer in the eighth. It was the fifth career multi-homer effort by Jung, who now has five extra-base hits through 12 games in May. The 27-year-old third baseman has also hit four long balls over his last seven games, hitting .360 with seven RBI over 25 at-bats in that span.