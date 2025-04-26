Jung went 2-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Giants.

Jung has hit safely in four straight games, going 5-for-15 (.333) with a walk, a home run, a double and a steal in that span. The third baseman was caught stealing in Friday's game versus the Giants before successfully recording his second theft of the year Saturday. Overall, he's hitting .275 with a .760 OPS, two homers, seven RBI, six runs scored, two steals, five doubles and a triple over 71 plate appearances. Jung is looking no worse for wear after missing a short stint on the injured list due to neck spasms early in the season.