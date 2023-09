Jung went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's 8-5 win over the Mariners.

Other than an elevated strikeout rate --- seven strikeouts in 18 at-bats -- Jung hasn't missed a beat after returning from a thumb injury that cost him six weeks. The rookie third baseman has hit safely in all four games since returning earlier this week, going 7-for-18 with a double, a home run, three RBI and four runs scored.