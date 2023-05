Jung went 2-for-4 with a homer, three RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 6-1 victory over the Pirates.

Jung extended Texas' lead to 4-1 with a two-run single in the sixth inning before smacking his 11th home run of the year off Duane Underwood in the eighth. Jung has homered in three straight contests while extending his hitting streak to seven games. The rookie third baseman is now slashing .268/.316/.492 with 33 RBI and 33 runs scored through 193 plate appearances this season.