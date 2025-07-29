Jung went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Angels.

Jung briefly tied the game at 3-3 with his sixth-inning home run. It extended the third baseman's hit streak to seven games and gave him four RBI over the last three contests. The home run was the 10th of the season for Jung, who has had a couple of rocky seasons since emerging as a rookie in 2023. A wrist injury derailed him in 2024, while a June swoon (.429 OPS) resulted in a trip back to the minors for a stretch this season.