Jung went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two RBI and a strikeout during Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

Although the Rangers struggled to generate much offensive production Sunday, Jung performed well with his first multi-hit performance since his major-league debut Sept. 9. The 24-year-old has recorded hits in eight of his first 10 games with the Rangers and has hit .250 with three home runs, three doubles, six RBI, four runs and a stolen base.