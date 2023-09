Jung (thumb) is hoping to take dry swings before the end of this week, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Jung has been taking one-handed swings in the batting cage and on Monday fielded some grounders. He's at least a couple weeks away from game action and is expected to need some rehab at-bats, so Jung isn't going to have much runway for regular season contests. He's been out since early August with a left thumb fracture.