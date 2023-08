Jung was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left thumb fracture.

Jung was destined for the injured list when manager Bruce Bochy announced Sunday that the third baseman broke his thumb, and the Rangers made the move official one day later. A timeline for Jung's recovery remains undefined, but he will presumably miss several weeks. Several players could man the hot corner until Jung is ready to return, and Ezequiel Duran will get the first chance to do so Monday night.