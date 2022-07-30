Jung (shoulder) went 1-for-3 with a solo home run for the Rangers' affiliate in the Arizona Complex League on Friday.

Jung made his second rehab appearance, both as a designated hitter, and has hits in both games. He's expected to serve a week to 10 days in the ACL and eventually join Triple-A Round Rock, where he finished in 2021. Jung is limited to DH duty for now, but Levi Weaver of The Athletic reported the third baseman might play the field this season, something originally thought to be out of the question.