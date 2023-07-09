Jung went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Saturday's 8-3 loss to Washington.

Jung went yard in the fourth and sixth innings but it was not nearly enough to overcome the 8-0 deficit created by starter Andrew Heaney, who left the game after three innings. The long balls were the 18th and 19th for Jung, who leads all MLB rookies in that category. He's hit safely in five of the last six contests, including multiple hits in four of them, going 9-for-26 (.346) with five extra-base hits and six runs scored.