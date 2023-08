Jung was removed from Sunday's game against the Marlins with an left thumb contusion, Kennedi Landry of MLB.comreports. He went 0-for-2 with a strikeout prior to his departure.

Jung appeared to suffer an injury while fielding a line drive during the sixth inning and was replaced in the field for the following frame. The 25-year-old should be considered day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener at Oakland.