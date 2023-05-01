Jung went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, a double, a walk, five RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's 15-2 win over the Yankees.

Jung collected his first career grand slam in the first inning after taking Nestor Cortes deep to right field to open up a 4-0 lead for the Rangers. He would reach base again after a bases loaded walk in the sixth and then later doubled in the eighth and came around to score both times. The 25-year-old is now slashing .270/.324/.500 with six homers, 21 RBI, 18 runs and a 7:35 BB:K over 108 plate appearances. He's certainly put himself in the early conversation for AL Rookie of the Year after a fast start to kick off the first month of the season.