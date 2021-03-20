Jung was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his left foot Saturday and will be out for 6-to-8 weeks while recovering from surgery, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Jung had reportedly been playing through some discomfort for a few weeks, but the issue is apparently bad enough that he'll need a screw in his foot. He'll now be out until early or mid-May, though the delayed start to the minor-league season means he won't wind up missing too much development time. He's a candidate to make his big-league debut sometime this season given the weakness of the Rangers' third-base depth chart, though he'll need to prove his health and effectiveness before that happens.